There is a perfect Round of 32 matchup possibility for Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament
Kentucky's win over the Missouri Tigers likely locked up a three-seed in the NCAA Tournament, but a win in the SEC Tournament would, without question, lock it up. If the Wildcats do get a three-seed and win their first game, more than likely, they will take on the six-seed with a chance at the Sweet 16 on the line.
According to Bracketology, right now, the four six seeds are listed as Illinois, UCLA, Kansas, and Saint Mary's. Joe Lunardi updated his Bracketology last night after Gonzaga beat Saint Mary's in the WCC Championship and dropped the Gaels down to a six seed.
Lunardi had Saint Mary's as the six seed in Kentucky's bracket, and this would be the best-case scenario for Mark Pope's team. Not, to say the Gaels aren't a good team, but their strength of schedule is ranked 93rd as they haven't played all that many great teams.
The Gaels have a top ten defense in KenPom, ranked tenth overall, but the offense is ranked 56th. Kentucky is capable of beating all four of the current six seeds, but Saint Mary's is likely the best draw for Pope's team.
This feels like a great path to the Sweet 16 for the Wildcats, but it will get much more challenging after this. If Pope's team is able to make it to the Sweet 16 with their ability to shoot the ball, anything is possible.
Things are falling into place at the perfect time for the Kentucky Wildcats, with the NCAA Tournament right around the corner.