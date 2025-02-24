There is an incredibly positive takeaway from Kentucky's loss to Alabama
Kentucky came out firing against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday but cooled off and ended up losing this game 96-83. It was hard to find a lot of positives in this game, as Kentucky's defense was once again an issue, Otega Oweh had his worst game of the year, and the Wildcats turned the ball over 13 times.
There seems to be one clear positive takeaway in this game, and it was the play of power forward Andrew Carr. The 6'11 forward has been dealing with a back injury for weeks, but he is back at 100% and has played like it in the last two games.
In the loss to Alabama, Carr scored 17 points on 6-9 shooting from the field and 3-5 from deep. Carr also had six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block.
The veteran forward was one of the Wildcat's best players early in the season, but the back injury was really holding him back. It is clear now that Carr is playing like himself, and this version of Andrew Carr will help Kentucky make a run in March if Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson are healthy.
Carr played through his back injury for the most part, but he was not playing well. It was also exciting for Kentucky fans to see Carr go 3-5 from deep, as Coach Pope really wants him to keep shooting the three-ball.
Kentucky is hopefully getting healthy at the right time, which will make the Wildcats a hot pick in March.