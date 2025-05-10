There will be a role for former Kentucky Wildcat Koby Brea in the NBA
The NBA Draft is coming up in June, and a few players from last season's Kentucky team have a shot to be selected.
One player who could be taken in the middle of the second round is the Wildcats sharpshooter Koby Brea who averaged 11.6 points per game last season. Brea shot 43.5% from three last season and was one of the best shooters in the nation over the last few seasons.
Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report wrote an article that was a mock draft, and he had Brea being selected with the 44th overall pick.
Here is why Wasserman believes Brea will be selected in the 2025 NBA Draft, "Koby Brea was silent during Kentucky's loss to Tennessee, and the performance reminded scouts that he's not offering much else when his shot isn't falling. But some scouts think he's too skilled of a shooter to let go undrafted. The list of college players at 6'6" to shoot 42.0 percent on 700 career attempts is short, and half carved out NBA careers or roles (Allan Houston, Dennis Scott, Jason Kapono, Kyle Korver, Sam Hauser, Steve Novak)."
Brea would have some work to do as a defender to be able to play a big role in the NBA, but there is no question that his shooting ability makes him a player ready for the next level.
At 6'6 Brea will be able to get some good looks shooting the ball, and an NBA team would be silly to not take a chance on his upside as a shooter. Brea is the type of player who could be taken in the second round and turn into a star in the league thanks to his offensive production.