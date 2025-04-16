These two players should have Kentucky not concerned about missing on Lamar Wilkerson
Mark Pope and the Kentucky coaching staff felt pretty confident about where they stood with Lamar Wilkerson, but he ended up going to Indiana. Wilkerson is an elite guard who is going to have a tremendous season for the Hoosiers. There is no question this was a big miss for Pope and the Wildcats.
While it was a big miss, Kentucky still has two players on this roster, Jasper Johnson and Kam Williams, who should have great seasons shooting the basketball.
Kentucky is going to get another shooter, so it's not like the staff will roll into the season with these two as the only shooters, but both project to be excellent from deep this season.
Some are so focused on the transfer portal that they forget Kentucky has a five-star coming in this season in Jasper Johnson, who will be one of the best shooters in the SEC. Johnson has lottery-pick upside, and if he shoots the ball over 40% from three this season for the Wildcats, that could become a reality.
Williams is a 6'8 guard with a massive wingspan who will be able to shoot over every guard in the SEC. Like Johnson, Williams is a player who with a good season shooting the basketball could turn himself into an NBA player.
Kentucky fans have the right to be upset about missing on Wilkerson, but this team does have a lot of elite shooting already. The staff will bring in a shooter via the portal, but don't be surprised if Williams and Johnson are the two best shooters on the team.