This 2026 five-star recruit was made in a lab for Mark Pope's system
When coaches are recruiting, they look for players that fit the system they run, and for Kentucky coach Mark Pope, that is a very specific type of player. Coach Pope loves guards who can shoot at an elite level. He wants his big men to also be able to shoot and pass just like a guard.
Well, Kentucky's new coach has found a recruit in the 2026 class that fits this description absolutely perfectly. Five-star 2026 power forward Miikka Muurinen was made in a lab for the Coach Pope offense. He is a 6'10 power forward who plays at Compass Prep in Arizona. Recently, at some of the offseason camps and showcases, Muurinen played really well, and this led to Coach Pope extending the offer.
When watching film on Muurinen, he is literally a guard stuck in a 6'10 frame. He can dribble the ball and shoot. Maureen isn't making short threes, either. He makes threes from NBA range with ease. Seeing Muurinen in Coach Pope's offense would generally be a terrifying sight for opposing teams.
Muurinen set up a visit to Lexington for the weekend of September 14th, which is a great weekend for a visit as he will see the football team take on Georgia at home.
The elite power forward is a top ten player on On3's raking, but some of the other recruiting websites haven't caught up yet. He will be a top ten player in the 2026 class when it is said and done. Coach Pope needs to land Muurinen in the 2026 class, as he is truly a perfect fit.