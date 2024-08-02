This factor will lead to Kentucky basketball making a run in the NCAA Tournament
Kentucky basketball has had a very interesting offseason with the coaching turnover from John Calipari to Mark Pope, which led to a completely new roster being brought into Lexington.
Putting together a roster full of players from the transfer portal can be a very good thing at times, but it can also lead to some trouble. Some of the positives of having a roster full of transfer portal players is more times than not, the team is going to be full of veteran players. That is the case for Coach Pope's team this season.
The issue with this is that in a short period of time, you have to get a bunch of basketball players who aren't accustomed to playing with one another to bond quickly.
The good news for Kentucky basketball fans is that Coach Pope seems to be knocking this out of the ballpark so far. This team has only been together for a little over a month, but these players seem really close, and this will lead to wins on the floor.
This team is quickly coming together, and the players are bonding over things like golf and the La Familia games.
The team bonding over these things will be a good thing down the road and should help the Wildcats have that ever-important connection on the floor.
Coach Pope is ensuring this team is close and understands the assignment, which is to hang Kentucky's ninth National Championship banner. Coach Pope is great at bringing people together and he is doing just that with Kentucky's 2024-25 roster.