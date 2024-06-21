This Kentucky big could be one of the most underrated players in college hoops
The 2024-25 Kentucky basketball team is going to be full of players who are coming from the transfer portal, and a lot of these guys have upside. One of the players with the most upside on this roster is Brandon Garrison.
Garrison just spent his freshman season at Oklahoma State after being a 2023 McDonald's All-American and showed a ton of promise. This season, he will likely serve as the Wildcat's backup five behind Drexel transfer Amari Williams.
Garrison is a good enough player to take over as the starter if he has as good of a season as many believe he will for the Wildcats. People are talking a lot about Andrew Carr, Koby Brea, Jaxson Robinson, and Williams but not all that much about Garrison.
If Coach Pope is able to get all of the upside out of Garrison, he could be one of the best big men in all of college hoops. More than likely, this would be next season, not this season, but the 6'11 center has a special career ahead of him in Lexington.
Kentucky Athletics sent out this quote from Coach Pope about Garrison, “Brandon’s a McDonald’s All-American and a FIBA U18 Americas gold medalist with Team USA who crushed me at BYU last year and crushed Coach [Alvin] Brooks at Baylor last year. We’re unbelievably glad he’s on our team now. He’s an incredible person with a brilliant, joyful smile that BBN will fall in love with. We’re really excited about our front line and Brandon will be a key piece to it.”