This Kentucky team is a very close group and this quote from Otega Oweh shows why.
Tuesday night was a very emotional evening in Rupp Arena as Big Blue Nation was celebrating all of the seniors on senior night. Lamont Butler, Koby Brea, Andrew Carr, Jaxson Robinson, Amari Williams, and Ansley Almonor were all celebrated in this ceremony.
This is one of the most interesting Kentucky teams in recent memory, as Kentucky fans just fell in love with this group. Through an up-and-down season with high highs and low lows, BBN has had this teams back the entire game.
After the game, Otega Oweh was asked what it has meant to him to play with these seniors. Here was Oweh's response, “It’s sad. It’s crazy how fast the season has gone. It’s true what they say, time flies when you’re having fun. Everything they have taught me, this older group, that’s a really great bond that we will have forever.”
It has been clear to the college basketball world that this Kentucky team is a very close group, and this quote from Oweh makes this obvious. The bond this team has created in such a short period of time could help them make a run once the NCAA Tournament rolls around here in the coming weeks.
The Wildcats only have one more regular season game until the post-season is here, and perhaps the Wildcat's blowout of LSU on senior night can create some momentum.
The Wildcats have a very important game coming up on Saturday against the Missouri Tigers that will have a lot of implications on seeding in the tournaments.