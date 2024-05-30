This Kentucky transfer portal addition has the most upside
Big Blue Nation is getting excited about what the 2024-25 season is going to look like as Mark Pope is changing the ways of Kentucky basketball. Coach Pope has brought in some veteran players who will bring experience, which is the prototype of what Final Four teams have looked like in recent memory.
We are hearing a lot about players like Koby Brea, Andrew Carr, Kerr Kriisa, Amari Williams, Lamont Butler, and Otega Oweh for good reason. These guys are going to be really good next season. But the player with the most upside we aren't hearing all that much about lately.
Brandon Garrison came to Kentucky from Oklahoma State and was a McDonald's All-American. He just finished his freshman season and transferred to play for Coach Pope.
Last season for the Cowboys, Garrison averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game in 22.6 minutes. The 6'11, 245-pound big man has a ton of upside and could be an elite center in the SEC.
He will more than likely back up Williams this season, but he will take over after the 2024-25 season as the Wildcat's main big and will be a star.
Coach Pope had this to say about the addition of Garrison to the 2024-25 roster, “Brandon’s a McDonald’s All-American and a FIBA U18 Americas gold medalist with Team USA who crushed me at BYU last year and crushed Coach Brooks at Baylor last year. We’re unbelievably glad he’s on our team now. He’s an incredible person with a brilliant, joyful smile that BBN will fall in love with. We’re really excited about our front line and Brandon will be a key piece to it.”