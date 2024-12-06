This Kentucky Wildcat needs to step up against Gonzaga
Kentucky is preparing for one of its most important games of the nonconference schedule as the Wildcats hit the road to play Gonzaga in Seattle. One issue for the Wildcats is that they could be playing this game without star point guard Lamont Butler. Coach Mark Pope is hopeful Butler will be able to give it a go, but without question, there is a world where he does not.
If Butler does not play, that means Kerr Kriisa is more than likely going to start and play a ton of extra minutes for this team. The issue for Kentucky is that Kriisa has not started the season in a way many would have imagined. Butler is the best defensive point guard in college basketball, and Kriisa struggles in this aspect of his game. Kriisa, throughout his career, has been known as a lights-out shooter, but he is shooting under 25% from the field and three this season.
Even if Butler is able to give it a go on Saturday, he will likely play fewer minutes than normal due to the injury. So, regardless, Kriisa will have to step up in this basketball game.
All of Big Blue Nation knows the type of player Kriisa has been throughout his career, and they believe that Kriisa is going to make an appearance soon. If the Arizona/West Virginia Kriisa made an appearance when the Wildcats take on Gonzaga, it would go a long way to helping the Wildcats get the win.
This would be a massive win for Coach Pope and the Wildcats if they could pick up their second Quad 1 victory of the season.