This mock draft is further proof that Kam Williams is set to breakout for Kentucky
One Kentucky player who is set to break out this season for Mark Pope's Wildcats is Tulane transfer Kam Williams. Last season as a true freshman for the Green Wave, Williams averaged 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game.
Williams shot 48.5% from the field and 41.2% from deep last season. His impressive percentage from deep came on 4.6 attempts per game, so he is a proven lights-out shooter.
The 6'8 wing is a sharpshooter, and this is a reason why the NBA is starting to pay attention to one of the newest Wildcats. NBADraft.net recently updated their mock draft for the 2026 NBA Draft, and they have Williams going as the sixth overall pick to the Brooklyn Nets.
Fans were surprised when this website had Williams going in the first round a few weeks ago, but now he has jumped all the way into the top ten of this mock draft.
This shows just how good NBA writers believe Williams can be, and when watching his game film from Tulane, it is clear to see where that upside came from.
Not a lot of non-Kentucky fans know who Williams is, more than likely, but it won't take him long to show college basketball just how good of a season lies ahead for the 6'8 shooter.
Williams is one of the most underrated players in the nation, and if his upside hits, it is going to make an already talented Kentucky team unstoppable. Pope did an excellent job scouring the portal to find Williams, and it will pay off.