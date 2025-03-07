This player is the key to a March Madness run for the Kentucky Wildcats
Every team that makes a run in the NCAA Tournament needs a player to step up in the postseason, and for the Kentucky Wildcats, that needs to be Lamont Butler.
Kentucky's starting point guard has been in and out of the starting lineup all season with different injuries, but he is healthy now with the tournament right around the corner.
Butler hit one of the best NCAA Tournament buzzer-beaters of the decade when he sent San Diego State to the National Championship game with a big-time jumper. This means that Butler has more experience than most in college hoops when it comes to making runs in the NCAA Tournament.
Otega Oweh's scoring, Koby Brea's shooting, Andrew Carr's post-play, and everything Amari Williams brings to the table will all be very important for the Wildcat's chances of making a run but not more important than what Butler does.
The veteran Butler is one of the best on-ball defenders in college basketball. When he was out, the Wildcats missed his defense but also just his presence on the floor. He brings a calm to this offense that leads to ball movement and more scoring.
Butler makes every aspect of this basketball team better, which is why having him healthy on the floor means so much to this team. Butler might not score the most points all that much for this team, but he is the most valuable player for the Kentucky Wildcats.
Butler's postseason experience will help Kentucky a lot during the SEC and NCAA tournaments.