This potential NBA trade could make Rob Dillingham a starter for the Minnesota Timberwolves
Rob Dillingham is now a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he is set to back up veteran point guard Mike Conley as a rookie. Conley is 37 years old, so he is near the end of his long basketball career.
The Timberwolves traded for the eighth overall pick, Dillingham, because they see him as the point guard of the future.
Michael Kobrinsky of Give Me Sports wrote an article talking about the possibility of the Timberwolves trading Conley and giving the keys to Dillingham early.
Here is part of Kobrinsky's justification:
"According to GIVEMESPORT'S Timberwolves depth chart, Dillingham is slated to back up Conley at point guard. If the rookie impresses head coach Chris Finch quickly, the Timberwolves will make more room for Dillingham, especially if he boosts their halfcourt offense. Minnesota could trade Conley, who has two more years left on his $20 million contract, for help in other areas if needed."- Michael Kobrinsky
This argument can be looked at from both sides. Conley is a veteran and knows how to win. On a team like the T-Wolves, who will be competing for a championship this season, that is a player coaches want. If the Timberwolves give Dillingham the keys too early and he doesn't produce, it will hurt the team's chances of making a deep playoff run.
Letting Dillingham sit behind Conley for a year while this team looks for a run to the NBA Finals could be smart before handing the keys over to the shifty youngster the following season.
Dillingham has a very bright future ahead in Minnesota, but it makes sense to let him learn behind a veteran his rookie year.