This stat shows just how much Kentucky basketball dominates the NBA
No college puts more talent in the NBA than Kentucky. During the John Calipari era, it seemed like Kentucky was putting lottery pick talent in the NBA every single NBA Draft. Hopefully, the new regime will still be able to put a bunch of talent in the NBA while still having success in March.
One way to show just how much Kentucky is dominating the NBA is to look at the preseason odds for winning the MVP Award this season. FanDuel Sportsbook currently gives 35 players odds to win the MVP Award, and seven of those 35 players went to Kentucky. This means that 20% of the players listed played their college hoops in Lexington.
The former Wildcat with the best odds to win the MVP Award is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, with odds of +550. The other players listed are Devin Booker +10000, Anthony Davis +15000, De'Aaron Fox +20000, Julius Randle +50000, Karl-Anthony Towns +50000, and Tyrese Maxey +50000.
All of these players are expected to have a really good season this year for teams who will more than likely make the playoffs. Many of these players will make deep runs in the playoffs.
It feels like this could be the year for Gilgeous-Alexander. He is one of the best young stars in the game, and it is time for him to win the MVP Award. If he puts up similar numbers to last season and the Thunder have a good season, it will be hard not to give him the MVP Award.