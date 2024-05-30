This was the moment scouts knew Reed Sheppard would be an NBA lottery pick
Reed Sheppard had some special moments during his time playing for the Kentucky Wildcats. It was always exhilarating hearing him check in the game for the first time in Rupp Arena, and the crowd erupts. Now Sheppard is off to the NBA where he will more than likely be selected with one of the first five picks of the 2024 NBA Draft.
The question is which moment during Sheppard's elite college career was the one that showed scouts he should be taken in the top ten. To me, that moment was when the Kentucky Wildcats took on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville.
In this game Sheppard scored 32 points on 11-14 shooting. Sheppard went 4-7 from three and 6-6 from the free throw line. The sharpshooter added five rebounds and seven assists to the stat line. While the 32 points on 78.6% shooting in this game was special, why it was such a big game for Sheppard is how he took over late in the ball game. The Wildcats needed some buckets to win this game, and Sheppard made it happen late. He also hit the game-winner at the buzzer that gave the Wildcats the 91-89 win over the Bulldogs.
This game had to be the moment Sheppard, as a top-ten pick, really picked up steam among the NBA scouts. Now, Sheppard will likely be taken by either the Houston Rockets with the third pick or the San Antonio Spurs with the fourth pick. The Kentucky kid is going to be a star in the league.