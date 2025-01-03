Three keys to victory for the Kentucky Wildcats to beat the #6 Florida Gators
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to begin SEC play with a massive showdown against the #6 Florida Gators. In SEC play, winning home games is very important, especially this season, knowing how talented the SEC is, so Kentucky needs this one badly.
Let's take a look at three keys to a victory for the Kentucky Wildcats to take down #6 Florida.
1) The Wildcats have to keep the Gators off the glass
Florida currently leads all of college basketball when it comes to rebounding the season. They do a solid job of rebounding on both ends of the floor, and this has been a struggle for the Wildcats. Kentucky got outrebounded by Brown on New Year's Eve, and if they get dominated on the glass in this game, it will be tough to win. Amari Williams, Brandon Garrison, and Andrew Carr need to be ready to box out and the guards need to help on the glass.
2) Kentucky needs to shoot the three-ball
Heading into the season, Coach Pope wanted his team to shoot the three ball 35 times a game, and they have not quite hit that number on the season. Florida is going to be a team that will be tough to beat around the rim, so the Wildcats need to shoot a lot of threes and, preferably, make a lot of threes.
3) Lamont Butler needs to shut down Walter Clayton Jr.
Walter Clayton Jr. is one of the best offensive guards in college basketball, and Lamont Butler is one of the best defensive guards in college basketball. If Butler is able to win this matchup and slow Clayton Jr., Kentucky can win this game. If Clayton Jr. has a big game and is efficient, the Wildcats could start SEC play 0-1. Kentucky is capable of winning this game, but they need to come out of the gate hot.