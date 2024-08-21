Three must win games for Kentucky basketball in SEC play
The SEC schedule was released, so now Mark Pope and his Kentucky team know the dates for their games in conference play this season. Aside from a few tough stretches, this is a very manageable schedule for the Wildcats, which should help Coach Pope be a top four seed in the SEC Tournament.
Top to bottom, the SEC is going to be a gauntlet this season, so teams will beat up on one another. If the Wildcats are able to win 11 or more games in SEC play, it will be a success for Coach Pope in year one.
Let's take a look at three must-win games for the Wildcats in SEC play this season.
1) vs. Texas A&M, January 14th/15th
This game does not yet have a date, but Coach Buzz Williams over at Texas A&M has put together another solid team, and he has star guard Wade Taylor IV back again. The Aggies will be ranked to start the season, so winning this game at home will be huge for the Wildcats.
2) @ Ole Miss, February 4th/5th
Winning road games in the SEC is never an easy task, and it is made much tougher when you are playing an up-and-coming team like Ole Miss. Chris Beard is in year two in Oxford, and his team for the 2024-25 season looks to be a good one. Winning challenging games on the road will make or break this Kentucky team.
3) vs. Auburn, March 1st
Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers will likely be a top-ten team heading into this season, but the Tigers haven't won in Rupp Arena in a very long time. Returning stars Johni Broome and Chad Baker-Mazara have Auburn in a spot to be a top team in the SEC, so if the Wildcats could beat them at home in March, it could be a huge momentum boost heading into the SEC Tournament.