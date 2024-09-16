Three-point shooting will make or break the season for Kentucky basketball
College basketball is right around the corner and Kentucky fans are fired up for the Mark Pope era to get started. Coach Pope brought with him from BYU one of the most exciting offenses in college basketball, and one of the most important aspects of this offense is shooting the three-ball.
Coach Pope recruited his roster for the 2024-25 season to be filled with players who can shoot it from deep. Last season at BYU, Coach Pope's Cougars were third in college basketball when it came to three-point makes per game at 11.1. The Cougars were also second in college basketball in three-point attempts per game.
Now, at Kentucky, Coach Pope brought in some incredible three-point shooters like Koby Brea, Jaxson Robinson, and Kerr Kriisa. The Wildcats will be one of the best three-point shooting teams in college hoops this season. When adding this statement, plus how many threes the Wildcats will shoot per game, it's scary to think how much this team will score.
If Kentucky is able to add some defense on top of the three-point shooting, it will be really hard to beat this basketball team. The only problem with a team that likes to shoot a lot of threes is that when they don't fall, this team could lose some games they shouldn't.
Big Blue Nation is going to really enjoy watching this team shoot the three-ball all season long, and a team that can shoot from deep if hot can make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.