Three SEC teams Kentucky basketball needs to be worried about
Over the years, the SEC has gotten a lot better at basketball, top to bottom, to where we see a ton of these teams in the NCAA Tournament every year. This will be no different during the 2024-25 season, as the SEC could be the best conference in college hoops this season.
Let's take a look at three teams that will give the Kentucky Wildcats trouble this season.
Alabama
Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide are going to arguably be the best team in college hoops this season. The Crimson Tide will shoot a lot of threes and make a lot of threes. They have their leader back in Mark Sears, who could be the best player in college hoops this season. The Wildcats will play Alabama twice, and both of these matchups will be challenging games for the Wildcats to win.
Auburn
The other school in the state of Alabama is going to be really good, as Bruce Pearl could have his best team yet on the Plains. The Tigers return Johni Broome, who is another player who could be the best in all of college hoops. Coach Pearl did an excellent job in the portal, adding to the backcourt. Kentucky only plays Auburn once, and this game is in Rupp Arena, but it will be a close ball game.
Arkansas
The Arkansas Razorbacks have a new coach, and he is very familiar to Kentucky fans. John Calipari's Arkansas team, talent-wise, could be the best team in the SEC. This talent includes former Cats DJ Wagner, Zvonimir Ivisic, and Adou Thiero. It is going to be a close matchup when the Hogs make the trip to Rupp Arena.