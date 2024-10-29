Ticket prices for John Calipari's return to Rupp Arena are through the roof
One of the most interesting parts of the offseason was John Calipari leaving Kentucky to be the head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks after over a decade in Lexington. Obviously, Arkansas is an SEC school, so Coach Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats will play Calipari and the Razorbacks this season.
The two teams will only meet once, and this game will be in Rupp Arena on February 1st. All of college basketball will have its eyes on this game as Calipari will make his return to Lexington to face the new leader of the Kentucky basketball program in Coach Pope.
While there are a lot of good storylines in this game, it is also just flat-out going to be a really good game between two of the best teams in the SEC.
When looking at ticket prices for Kentucky basketball games, a ticket can be found for right at or under 100 dollars for pretty much every game this season. That is not the case for the Wildcats matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks, as most tickets for the upper arena are around 400 dollars or more. This is not going to be an easy ticket to secure, but this basketball game has instant classic written all over it.
This game is one that will be remembered for a long time by both of these fan bases. It is going to be interesting to see the reaction to Coach Calipari making his return as Kentucky fans were blinded by this decision. It is going to be a very interesting season of college basketball, with Kentucky at the center of most storylines.