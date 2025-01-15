Travis Perry explains how much Lamont Butler means to this Kentucky team
Lamont Butler is the leader of the Kentucky basketball team, and he means a lot to his teammates, the coaching staff, and Big Blue Nation.
Butler took a beating against Texas A&M, hitting the deck a countless number of times, and despite the bumps and bruises, he continued to get up and keep fighting for the big win.
After their victory, Travis Perry was asked what it meant to the team to see Butler keep getting up after taking all of these painful spills.
Perry had this to say in response, “I mean, it does a lot. I expected Lamont to do that. He's insanely physical and insanely tough. He's got that dog mentality. He's just a warrior and can finish games like that, no matter what is going on. I think that was big for our team. Everyone on the floor was pretty healthy except for him, so seeing him go out there and playing as hard as he can for however many minutes and lay it all on the line was pretty special.”
Perry is clearly learning a lot from Butler that he will use throughout the rest of his career playing point guard for the Kentucky Wildcats. Butler's leadership with this team is something that is very important for the Wildcats and will play a role in March.
Butler, on top of being a leader, has been elite on the floor for the Wildcats this season, and his defense against Texas A&M helped Kentucky get the win. Despite him not being in Lexington for a long time, there is no question Butler will be known as a Kentucky legend.