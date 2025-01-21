Travis Perry's development will play a crucial role in Kentucky's success in SEC play
Big Blue Nation has been seeing a lot more of Travis Perry over the last month due to the injury to Kerr Kriisa. In the Gonzaga game, Kriisa went down with a broken bone in his foot, which he had fixed surgically. It has been over a month since the injury to Kriisa, and Perry has filled his role.
This is a big role to fill for a true freshman, but Perry continues to get better and better as the games go by.
On Coach Pope's radio show on Monday, he said that Kriisa is still weeks away, so if he is able to make a return before the postseason, it won't be for around a month.
Perry is not playing a lot of minutes in these games. Normally, he plays seven to ten minutes, but Kentucky would still love to get great play in these limited minutes. It would be really good for Kentucky if Perry could continue to develop so these minutes he is reliving Lamont Butler are productive. Perry has been solid offensively of late, but he still needs to continue to get better defensively.
There is a world where Kriisa isn't able to get back on the floor this season, and if this were to be the case, Perry would play a big role in the Wildcats making a run in March. Coach Pope and this staff need to keep developing Perry over the rest of SEC play, so he is ready if called upon in March.