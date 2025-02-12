Trent Noah describes playing in the Kentucky-Tennessee rivalry having grown up in Kentucky
The Kentucky Wildcats took down the Tennessee Volunteers in Rupp Arena to pull off the season sweep of the Vols. One of the big reasons the Wildcats were able to get the massive win was thanks to the play of Trent Noah.
The Harlan, Kentucky native scored 11 points while going 3-4 from three. Noah also had two rebounds and an assist in the win. With the injuries the Wildcats have been dealing with over the past few months, Noah has seen his minutes go up. When Noah is in the game, he plays really hard, and this has led to a lot of rebounds, but in this game, he was making shots.
Lamont Butler reinjured his shoulder, and Jaxson Robinson could miss a few games, so the Wildcats will need Noah to keep scoring if they want to stay afloat in the SEC.
Noah lives in Harlan, which isn't all that far from the Tennessee border, so he grew up a Kentucky fan who knows a lot of Tennessee fans. After the win, Noah was asked about being able to play in the rivalry and what it means to him. Here is what Noah had to say, "It's amazing, definitely one of the most fun games on the schedule. There's nothing like it growing up, watching them go down in my living room and then crying when they lose and so happy when they win. Being able to be a part of it is so cool."
Noah will play a role for this team for the rest of the season and will be a big part of a postseason run.