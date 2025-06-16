Trent Noah is putting an emphasis on getting stronger heading into next season
Mark Pope has said multiple times that players in their second year playing in his system take massive leaps. One of those players next season is Trent Noah, who is looking to improve in certain areas in order to take that next big step. Pope talked recently about Noah, where he said he's excited to watch him grow, adding, "I know how this is gonna turn out."
Pope obviously sees a bright future ahead for the Kentucky native, and Noah lined out all of the things he is working on this summer, with getting stronger being one of the biggest points of emphasis.
"Definitely getting stronger. That was one of the biggest emphasis. Looking to improve my game on both ends of the floor, trying to put the ball on the deck more and creating for others."- Noah on areas to improve.
Noah also says a having a year under his belt at Kentucky will help him grow. Knowing how Pope's system runs and already having a feel of the difference between high school and college basketball are massive advantages in his favor in order to take the jump Pope is expecting from him.
"College basketball is in a world of it's own, so it's nothing like high school basketball. So, coming back to year two, knowing what to expect, knowing how the coaching staff does it definitely helps me out."- Noah on the advantage of experience.
Along with Brandon Garrison and Colllin Chandler, Noah is just one of three players who have played in Pope's system before. Noah will likely be leaned on early next season and throughout the offseason for advice.