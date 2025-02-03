Turnovers have been a big issue for Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats in SEC play
The Kentucky Wildcats have played eight SEC games and currently sit with a 4-4 record in conference play. If the Wildcats want to have a winning record in SEC play, they have to find a way to finish 6-4 or better in SEC play and to do that; they need to stop turning over the basketball.
The Wildcats are turning the ball over 12.75 times per game in SEC play, and the Wildcats have turned the ball over 13 times or more in six of their eight SEC games.
Lamont Butler not being on the floor has had an effect on the Wildcats turning the ball over, but on the season, the Wildcats turn the ball over 10.8 times per game with him on the floor and only 11.4 times per game when he is out. This means that even with Butler on the floor, the Wildcats still have turnover issues.
It is a bit surprising that the Wildcats have struggled turning over the ball, knowing this team is made up of veterans. The Wildcats have played over half the season without backup point guard Kerr Kriisa and five games without Butler, which has played a role. Butler could be out for a while, so Jaxson Robinson, Travis Perry, and all the ball handler needs to value the ball.
Turnovers are even more frustrating for this Kentucky team, knowing they are such a good shooting team. Taking care of the basketball will also play a big role for the Wildcats in March, so Coach Pope needs to help this team continue to work on valuing each possession.