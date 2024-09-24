Two former Kentucky centers listed as "Underrated Centers In The 2025 NBA Draft"
Last season, Kentucky's centers were supposed to be a strength of the team, but the trio of Ugonna Onyenso, Zvonimir Ivisic, and Aaron Bradshaw didn't live up to the hype.
Onyenso and Bradshaw missed time last season with injuries, and Ivisic missed time due to eligibility issues, so part of the struggles for these three had to do with them not being able to get in a rhythm.
Now Onyenso is at Kansas State, Bradshaw is at Ohio State, and Ivisic followed John Calipari to Arkansas.
Jace Derryberry of NBA Draft On SI wrote an article about some underrated centers that will likely go in the 2025 NBA Draft. Both Onyenso and Bradshaw made this list.
While Onyenso and Bradshaw didn't have great seasons last year in Lexington, this season at their new homes, they will have the opportunity to turn their college careers around and perhaps be selected in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Here are Derryberry's thoughts on Onyenso and Bradshaw regarding why they are underrated players in the 2025 NBA Draft.
"Ugonna Onyenso has one of the more interesting play styles in the entire 2025 class. Although he played limited minutes during the 2024 season, he seems poised to take on a bigger role this year after transferring to Kansas State. Onyenso is a great shot blocker, as evidenced by his 2.8 blocks per game despite only averaging 19 minutes. He is a fluid athlete who plays with an extremely high motor, allowing him to cover ground quickly. Heading into this fresh start at Kansas State, many assume that Onyenso will be able to showcase more of his game and potentially stretch the court to the three-point line. Regardless of whether his shooting improves this year, his ability to block shots, fight for tip-ins, and finish lobs as a roll man are all translatable to the NBA, creating a pathway for early minutes regardless of where he is selected."- Jace Derryberry on Ugonna Onyenso
"Aaron Bradshaw showed flashes of his potential regularly throughout his freshman season. He is a great athlete who did not receive consistent minutes for Kentucky due to their frontcourt depth. Following his transfer to Ohio State, Bradshaw appears to be their primary rim protector, which could increase his productivity in a more consistent role. He is a good play finisher at the rim and has a solid foundation for his improving outside shot. Bradshaw plays with a very high motor and can make his presence felt on both ends of the floor when given the opportunity. In his eight games where he played 20 minutes or more, he averaged just over 12 points and six rebounds. This suggests that after an offseason of improvement and a more consistent role with the Buckeyes, his productivity could greatly increase and help him quickly climb draft boards."- Jace Derryberry on Aaron Bradshaw