Two former Kentucky stars were just involved in a blockbuster NBA trade
The NBA world was rocked by a massive trade, and it happened to involve two former Kentucky Wildcats. A trade between the New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves sent Karl-Anthony Towns to New York and Julius Randle to Minnesota.
The Timberwolves also received guard Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round pick. Now Towns will team up with Jalen Brunson, and Randle will team up with Anthony Edwards.
Both of these teams were playoff contenders, but it feels like now the Knicks are a team with Brunson and Towns that could win a championship.
Towns is the best shooting big man potentially in NBA history, so adding him to a team with Brunson is going to be dangerous. Randle didn't play a ton last season due to an injury, but he is close to healthy and still has some All-Star-caliber basketball in him.
Randle was still able to average 24 points per game last season in the 46 games he did play, so once he is back to the flow of things on the floor, the T-Wolves could also make a deep run in the playoffs.
This trade benefits both teams as even DiVincenzo will help the Timberwolves, and Towns gives the Knicks the big man who is a threat from deep that they need.
Randle and Towns were both clearly happy where they were playing, so it will be interesting to see how this transition goes for the former Wildcats. Randle and Towns both have big seasons ahead, and they will both be seen in the playoffs.