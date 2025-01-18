Two former Kentucky Wildcats are front runners to win NBA MVP
The Kentucky basketball program has made a lot of history, and some of that history has included putting some elite players in the NBA. Despite all of the talent Kentucky has put in the NBA, they have not had an MVP in the league, but that could change this season.
Right now, on the Kia MVP Ladder, two Kentucky Wildcats are in the top five, with one of them being in the top spot. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is currently number one when it comes to the ladder, and he has a real shot of being Kentucky's first MVP. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.6 points per game, which is first in the NBA. He is also averaging 5.4 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. On top of his great numbers, the Thunder are also 34-7 on the year, thanks to the outstanding play of Gilgeous-Alexander.
Karl-Anthony Towns is fourth on the Kia MVP Ladder, as he is averaging a double-double at 25.4 points and 13.9 rebounds per game. Towns is 13th in the NBA in scoring and second in the NBA in rebounding. Towns is also shooting a whooping 44.9% from three, as he is the best shooting big in the league.
Towns likely doesn't have a real shot to win MVP, but Gilgeous-Alexander is the frontrunner at the moment and as long as he keeps playing like he has the former Wildcat should win MVP.
Kentucky basketball has so much history, yet it feels like having an NBA MVP winner is the last thing to cross off, and Gilgeous-Alexander could do just that this season.