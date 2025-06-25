Two former Kentucky Wildcats were taken in ESPN's final NBA Mock Draft
The NBA Draft is coming up this evening, with round one beginning at eight pm ET, and round two will be tomorrow evening at eight pm ET. Mark Pope is hoping that some of his players from last season's roster will hear their names called, and those two players are Koby Brea and Amari Williams.
ESPN put out their final mock draft ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, and this had both Brea and Williams being selected. ESPN had Brea going with the 42nd overall pick to the Sacramento Kings, and Williams was selected 53rd overall by the Utah Jazz in this mock draft.
Both of these players have moved up a few spots in this mock draft, so perhaps this means the stock is rising for these former Wildcats.
Brea is considered one of if not the best shooters in the draft, but the concern with the 6'6 sharpshooter is his defense. At the end of the day, a team is going to be okay with bringing in an elite shooter, as they feel that the defense will come as he develops.
Williams is widely thought of as one of the most underrated players in the draft, as his unique skill set makes him a unicorn in this draft. Williams, at 7'0, can handle the ball like a guard, which excites NBA general managers.
Hopefully, both of these two former Wildcats will go in this draft, and if they do, both Brea and Williams will have an opportunity to create a role at the next level.