Two former Wildcats named to the KIA NBA All-Defensive First Team
The NBA season is coming to an end, as there are only four teams left remaining in the postseason. We are finding out who has won different awards, and two former Kentucky Wildcats were just named to the KIA NBA All-Defensive First Team.
The two former Wildcats who were named to the KIA NBA All-Defensive First Team were Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers and Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat.
This season for the Lakers, Davis did an excellent job of staying healthy, as he was able to play in 76 regular season games. On the year, Davis averaged 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. His 24.7 ppg was good for 15th best in the NBA while the 12.6 boards per contest was good for third best in the league.
This year for the Heat, Adebayo averaged 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. He shot 52.1% from the field this season and 33.3% from deep. His 19.3 ppg was good for 46th best in the NBA, and the 10.4 rebounds had him 12th in the league.
Both Davis and Adebayo were really good this season on the defensive side of the floor and they are very deserving of being named to the KIA NBA All-Defensive First Team.
Former Kentucky players in the NBA really showed up this season, and the Wildcats have been well-represented when it comes to postseason awards. No school puts better talent in the NBA than Kentucky, and hopefully, under Mark Pope, that won't change.