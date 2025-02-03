Two historic rosters will face off when Kentucky takes on Ole Miss in Oxford
The transfer portal has effectively changed the game in college basketball, leading to a lot of older teams. Kentucky and its next opponent, Ole Miss, have two of the oldest rosters in college basketball. While these two teams are made up of veteran players, these rosters are made up of veteran players who have had elite college basketball careers.
Both Kentucky and Ole Miss have seven 1,000-point scorers on their rosters, which is absolutely unheard of in this game.
Kentucky will more than likely be without two of their 1,000-point scorers as Kerr Kriisa won't play, and Lamont Butler will likely miss his third straight game.
Ole Miss is an excellent team, and they will give Kentucky a tough time in Oxford on Tuesday night. Both of these teams have struggled over their last handful of games in SEC play, so this game is important for both Mark Pope and Chris Beard's teams.
Every time the Kentucky Wildcats have been knocked down this season, they have found a way to win a game many believe they won't, and this matchup with Ole Miss is another opportunity for the Wildcats to do just that.
Like Kentucky, Ole Miss is a team that has a lot of players who can score, making it really hard to defend the Rebels.
This 2024-25 roster for Coach Pope will likely be the only roster that has this many 1,000-point scorers, as he is going to have a lot of talent coming in via high school each season.