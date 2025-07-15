Two Kentucky coaches ranked as top 25 college basketball coaches of the 2000s
Over the years, Kentucky Basketball has had some legendary coaches, which is the reason Kentucky is the best program in college basketball history.
The Athletic wrote an article that listed the top 25 coaches of the 2000s, and both John Calipari and Rick Pitino were ranked inside the top ten. Pitino was ranked ahead of Calipari on this list despite Coach Cal doing well in these head-to-head matchups.
There is absolutely no question that both of these legends are worthy of being inside the top ten of this list, but both Calipari and Pitino are getting older and likely won't be coaching for all that much longer.
A new wave of coaches is set to take college basketball by storm, and one of those coaches has to be Kentucky coach Mark Pope.
What he did in year one as the head coach at Kentucky was quite impressive, as Coach Pope put together a team in just a few weeks and found a way to take that team to the Sweet 16 despite multiple season-ending injuries.
Kentucky has had some elite coaches during the 2000s and seen a lot of success in the NCAA Tournament. Calipari and Pitino are elite college basketball coaches, but it's a new time in Lexington, and it is going to be a joy for Big Blue Nation to watch Mark Pope become a coaching legend during his tenure at Kentucky.
Hopefully for Kentucky fans if a list of top 25 coaches from 2025-20250 comes out, Coach Pope is at the top of this list.