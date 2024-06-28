Tyrese Maxey pokes some fun at Immanuel Quickley after he signed a massive contract
Nothing beats seeing former Kentucky players still stay close to one another after they move on to the NBA. That is the case for former Wildcats Tyrese Maxey and Immanuel Quickely.
Quickly signed a deal with the Toronto Raptors that will keep him with the team for five more seasons, and he will make 175 million dollars during that span. After signing this deal with the Raptors on the tweet by Adrian Wojnarowski Maxey responded, "Ummm sirrrr.... Rememer back in school when I paid for you Chick Fil A."
It looks like Maxey wants to get reimbursed for that meal at Chick-fil-A years ago when the two were playing together for the Kentucky Wildcats.
Both of these former Wildcats are off to a great start in the NBA. Last season for the 76ers, Maxey averaged 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. Maxey's 25.9 points per contest was the 11th-best average in all of the league. Last season between the Knicks and the Raptors, Quickley averaged 17 points per game, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists.
Both of these former Wildcats had a great year during the 2023-24 NBA season, and they are both future stars in the league. Both of these players have a lot of good basketball left ahead of them and will be top NBA players for the foreseeable future.
We still haven't heard a response from Quickley on Twitter yet about the Chick-fil-A, but perhaps he will take Maxey out for a nice dinner after inking his massive deal with the Raptors.