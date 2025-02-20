Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington raved about Kentucky seven-footer Amari Williams
Amari Williams had a big game for the Kentucky Wildcats in the win over the Vanderbilt Commodores. Williams has finally realized he is one of the biggest players in college basketball as he is dominating down low.
In the win over Vandy, Williams had 17 points, six rebounds, and four blocks and was the MVP for Kentucky.
After the game Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington was asked about what makes Williams so hard to stop. Here was Coach Byington's response, “Well, he is huge. If he was six foot six, I would not worry about it, but his arms are incredibly long. He is tall. We know he is going to his left hand. Everybody in the country knows he is going to his left hand, but it is still tough to stop. We were a little undersized, and we did not want to double because he is a great passer. So, if you double, then he gives up threes. The first game we played him I thought we did a good job of keeping him from getting to a deep post position. Today, he did a really good job, and like I said, especially in the second half, it was a problem for us.”
Hearing that teams know how Williams wants to attack them, yet he still continues to dominate, shows just how good he has been over the last month. Williams is playing the best basketball of his career at the right time as Kentucky is making a push toward the NCAA Tournament.
Williams will be an All-SEC performer if he keeps this up over the next five games.