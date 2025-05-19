WATCH: Former Kentucky Wildcat dunks on NBA's best player
There are always a lot of former Kentucky Wildcats on the floor in every NBA game, and that was the case in the game seven matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets.
OKC has Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cason Wallace, and the Nuggets have Jamal Murray. The Thunder got the best of the Nuggets in game seven to send SGA and Wallace to the Western Conference Finals.
Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points on 12-19 shooting in this game to lead the Thunder to the blowout 125-93 win over the Nuggets.
While SGA had a massive game that proved to the NBA why he deserved the MVP award, the best highlight from a former Wildcat in this game came from Wallace.
While it wasn't his most efficient day from the field, going 3-10, Wallace had a poster dunk over Nikola Jokic. Wallace, at only 6'3, was able to jump and dunk on the 6'11 superstar Jokic in a bucket that got the crowd in OKC fired up.
Wallace is slowly becoming one of the best role players in the NBA on the best team in the league.
Now the Thunder will move on to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in a team that features former Wildcats Julius Randle and Rob Dillingham. This is going to be an electric series to set up one of the most exciting NBA finals in a very long time.
Let's take a look at Wallace's poster dunk over the Nuggets star Jokic, leading the Thunder to the conference finals.