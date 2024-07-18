WATCH: Kentucky's 2024-25 basketball team scrimmages alumni team La Familia
The Basketball Tournament, or TBT for short, is a winner take all tournament for a million dollars, and this year, Kentucky has an alumni team playing named La Familia. Lexington will host one of the regionals of the TBT, so La Familia will get to play in front of a packed Rupp Arena.
To help get La Familia ready for the TBT, Mark Pope's 2024-25 Kentucky basketball team scrimmaged them in Rupp Arena, and it was a really good game.
Some of the things that immediately stood out for Kentucky's 2024-25 team were how well Jaxson Robinson shot the ball and Amari Williams is an elite passer. Coach Pope recruited Williams to be able to pass the ball out to open shooters, and he looked great doing this in the highlights from the team's scrimmage against La Familia.
There was also a lot of cutting to the basket from Kentucky's current team, which lead to some wide-open layups. This is something Big Blue Nation will see a lot of in Coach Pope's system.
From what we have heard and seen, it sounds like this scrimmage went very well for Kentucky's current team, and Kentucky fans should be excited about this team.
Hopefully, this scrimmage was good for La Familia as the former Wildcats get ready to play in the TBT, where they will look to take home a million dollars.
Let's look at some of the highlights from Kentucky basketball's scrimmage against the alumni team La Familia. La Familia will open up TBT play Friday at 8 pm et vs. the 305 Ballers.