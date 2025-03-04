Wildcats Today

WATCH: Kentucky's seniors each shared a tribute video to their time in Lexington

Take a look at Kentucky's seniors talking about their time in Lexington.

Nov 29, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Amari Williams (22) passes the ball to guard Lamont Butler (1) during the first half against the Georgia State Panthers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
It is Senior Night at Rupp Arena as the Kentucky basketball program is getting ready to recognize six players. Lamont Butler, Andrew Carr, Ansley Almonor, Amari Williams, Jaxson Robinson, and Koby Brea are all going to be recognized ahead of the Wildcats matchup with the LSU Tigers.

A video was posted on Kentucky Basketball's social media pages that showed each of these players talking about their time in Lexington.

Let's take a look at each of these videos and what these Wildcats had to say about their time wearing the Kentucky jersey.

Amari Williams

Jaxson Robinson

Andrew Carr

Lamont Butler

Koby Brea

Ansley Almonor

Video of all the Seniors

