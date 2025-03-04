WATCH: Kentucky's seniors each shared a tribute video to their time in Lexington
Take a look at Kentucky's seniors talking about their time in Lexington.
In this story:
It is Senior Night at Rupp Arena as the Kentucky basketball program is getting ready to recognize six players. Lamont Butler, Andrew Carr, Ansley Almonor, Amari Williams, Jaxson Robinson, and Koby Brea are all going to be recognized ahead of the Wildcats matchup with the LSU Tigers.
A video was posted on Kentucky Basketball's social media pages that showed each of these players talking about their time in Lexington.
Let's take a look at each of these videos and what these Wildcats had to say about their time wearing the Kentucky jersey.
Amari Williams
Jaxson Robinson
Andrew Carr
Lamont Butler
Koby Brea
Ansley Almonor
Video of all the Seniors
