WATCH: Kentucky star Otega Oweh putting in work to improve his jump shot
The Kentucky basketball program got some massive news last week as star guard Otega Oweh announced he would be returning to Lexington. Last season, the 6'5 guard averaged 16.2 points per game to lead the Wildcats, earning him Second Team All-SEC honors in his first season in the conference.
This season, Oweh is looking to take his game to the next level and perhaps win SEC Player of the Year.
During testing the NBA waters, it was clear that scouts told him he needed to work on his jump shot because Oweh was working on his form. Last season, Oweh shot the three-ball with a hitch that slowed down his release.
Oweh recently posted a video on his X/Twitter where he was putting in work at the gym, and his jump shot looks to be a bit different. The hitch Oweh had in his shot made it difficult for him to make any kind of pull-up jump shot, and opponents could block it, but his new shot form looks to be a lot quicker.
Oweh is probably the best player in the nation at getting to the rim and finishing. If he is able to improve his three-point shooting and add a mid-range jumper, a scary player gets even scarier.
The Wildcat's star player is going to put up elite numbers this season that could lead to him being taken in the first round of the NBA Draft.
Let's take a look at Oweh working on his jump shot ahead of his second season playing for Pope's Kentucky Wildcats.