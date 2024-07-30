WATCH: La Familia and The Ville get in a scuffle after the former Wildcats put the L's down
The Basketball Tournament, also known as TBT, is a million dollar winner take all basketball tournament. Last night was the most anticipated game in TBT history, as Kentucky's alumni team, La Familia, played their archrival Louisville's alumni team, The Ville.
This game showed how good the rivalry is between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Louisville Cardinals. This game was at nine o'clock tip-off time on a Monday night, and Freedom Hall was full of red and blue, with over 13,506 people at the game. This was the most people ever at a TBT game. The previous record was 7,202, meaning this game blew the record out of the water.
Willie Cauley-Stein and Nate Sestina were incredible in this game as both of these former Kentucky Wildcats were lighting it up from deep, leading to a 70-61 win for La Familia.
Andrew Harrison made a three that ended the game in the ELAM, which led to a very interesting sequence.
After La Familia got the win many of the players threw the L's down and this led to a bit of a scuffle after Chinanu Onuaku spit at Sestina and this led to tempers flaring between the two teams.
The Louisville Police were able to keep this from flaring into anything extra, but there was a moment where it looked like a true fight could break out.
Let's take a look at what broke out after La Familia got the 70-61 win over The Ville, sending the Kentucky alumni to the Final Four of TBT.