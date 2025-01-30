WATCH: Rick Pitino wants Kentucky fans to give John Calipari a warm welcome
One of the biggest questions in college basketball this season has been how Big Blue Nation will respond to John Calipari making his return to Rupp Arena. Some believe he will be greeted by a lot of boos, while others believe he will hear cheers.
Without question, Coach Calipari is going to hear both of these reactions from Kentucky fans who are in attendance for this historic game.
Current St John's head coach and former Kentucky coach Rick Pitino recently chimed in on this debate on social media. Coach Pitino discussed in this video how tough it was for him to come into Rupp Arena for the first time as Louisville's coach.
Pitino discussed how he hopes Kentucky fans welcome Coach Calipari with cheers and not boos.
Coach Pitino, of course, coached against Calipari for a long time and was Mark Pope's coach when he was at Kentucky.
Coach Calipari already made it clear during a media session with Arkansas reporters that he expects to hear boos as well as his players that came with him from Kentucky.
Kentucky's matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks will be coming up on Saturday, February 1st, at 9:00 pm et.
Here is the full video from Coach Pitino and what he had to say about Calipari's return to Lexington.