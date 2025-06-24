WATCH: Trent Noah throws down a monstrous slam at Kentucky basketball practice
One player that all Kentucky fans want to see succeed is the Harlan native Trent Noah, and many believe he is going to take a big year two step in the right direction after finishing his freshman season strong.
The stats from last season don't pop off the sheet at anyone, but the end of the season from Noah was impressive, and he proved he can play in the SEC.
This offseason, Noah has already put on some muscle, which is going to be just another boost for the 6'7 wing.
Players that stick around for a while in Pope's system often see success in year two, and Noah looks like a candidate for this to happen as he improves in different facets of the game.
Noah is going to come off the bench for this team, but he could see around ten minutes per game for Pope in year two if he continues to develop over the summer and into the fall.
Last season, Noah hit some big-time three-point shots, and this season, he is going to boost his percentage and very well could shoot above 40% if he is getting good looks, which in Pope's system should not be hard to come by.
Noah's teammates have had a lot of good things to say about his development, as has Coach Pope, which should have Big Blue Nation believing that the Mountain Mamba is in for a massive year two.
Let's take a look at Noah throwing down a big-time slam at practice.