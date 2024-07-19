We know now who Kentucky basketball's best player is on the 2024-25 roster
Kentucky's 2024-25 roster is going to be full of some special players, and we still don't know who the Wildcats' best player is. While we don't know yet, one player might have just separated himself in the race.
During the scrimmage against Kentucky's TBT alumni team La Familia reports are saying that Jaxson Robinson stole the show for the Wildcats and was lighting it up from deep. Robinson very well could end up being the best scorer and player on this 2024-25 Kentucky basketball team. He couldn't miss in this scrimmage, so the duo of Robinson and Koby Brea will be dangerous this season from deep.
Robinson has an advantage as he already knows Coach Pope's system, but the former BYU Cougar could end up being one of the best players in the SEC. Robinson could lead the Wildcats in scoring this season and will be the guy Coach Pope calls upon when the team needs a basket.
Kentucky Athletics sent out this quote about Robinson from Coach Pope, “Jaxson Robinson has been one of the most improved players in the country for two straight years and is barely scratching the surface of his potential. His growth trajectory is incredible. He is an elite-level shooter, is increasingly dangerous off the bounce and at the rim, and has the potential to become a big-time playmaker. Jaxson guards with length and balance and understands how important it is to build strong relationships with his teammates. On a personal level, I’m so excited I get to finish his college journey with him in pursuit of Kentucky’s ninth national championship.”