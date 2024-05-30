We still have no word on Jaxson Robinson
Kentucky's number one target currently is former BYU guard/wing Jaxson Robinson, who played for Mark Pope last season. Robinson's name is in the NBA Draft, and he went through the combine hoping to get good feedback. For Kentucky fans, the hope was that Robinson would pull out of the draft and follow Coach Pope to Kentucky.
The cutoff to pull out of the NBA Draft was last night at midnight and we still haven't heard any kind of word on what Robinson is going to do next. While nothing is official, it leads me to believe that Robinson plans to stay in the 2024 NBA Draft. If he had made the decision to pull his name out of the draft, you have to think he would have already made some kind of announcement.
If news comes out that Robinson has kept his name in the draft, Coach Pope will have to look at other options like former Miami guard Wooga Poplar or the potential reclassification of Will Riley.
Coach Pope will figure this all out, but he would love to have Robinson on this basketball team.
Here is the NBA Draft Profile on Kentucky's number one target from NBA Draft Room, "Robinson is a wiry 6-7 shooting guard from BYU who is having a monster senior season for the Cougars, shooting the cover off the ball and playing an incredibly efficient game. He’s also a solid cutter and open court player who can get above the rim. He projects as a possible second-round pick in June."