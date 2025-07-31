What are Kentucky basketball's betting odds to win the 2026 National Title?
Mark Pope has put together a roster for the 2025-26 season that many members of Big Blue Nation believe is capable of doing something special. Like in a game of chess, Coach Pope moved all of the right pieces when putting together his roster for this season, and the preseason rankings prove this.
When the season comes around, the Wildcats will be ranked inside the top ten of the AP Poll.
The Wildcats have one of the deepest rosters in all of college basketball, which is going to help Coach Pope run fresh legs all game long.
All of these positives are why FanDuel Sportsbook gives the Kentucky Wildcats +1700 odds to win the National Championship. This is tied for the fourth-best odds with Florida and UConn. The three teams ahead of the Wildcats are Purdue (+900), Houston (+1000), and Duke (+1100).
These odds go to show just how good Vegas believes the Wildcats are going to be this season, and the college basketball community agrees.
Knowing Kentucky has one of the best players in college basketball in Otega Oweh, to go with the other elite players Pope added via the portal and high school recruiting, this is a very talented team. While it is talented, the Wildcats also have a lot of veteran leadership on this roster, which will help once the NCAA Tournament gets closer.
Pope's Kentucky Wildcats are in for a great season, and in year two, he does have a roster good enough to win it all.