What are reasonable expectations for Kentucky basketball in year one under Mark Pope?
Mark Pope has his roster together, and the Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready for the 2024-25 season. Coach Pope searched the entire country to find the perfect combo of players in the transfer portal and he did just that as the roster looks like it will compete.
The question is, what are reasonable expectations for the Kentucky Wildcats in year one under Coach Pope?
Kentucky does not have an easy schedule between non-conference games against teams like Duke, Gonzaga, Clemson, and Louisville. It doesn't ease up after that, as Kentucky will play in the gauntlet, which is SEC basketball. This season could be the best the SEC has ever been top to bottom in history, which means teams are going to beat up on one another.
Knowing this is what the schedule looks like the Kentucky Wildcats are going to lose some games this season. But Coach Pope has won some big games during his career, and he will look to do just that in Lexington.
Coach Pope doesn't have any proven NCAA Tournament success, so the goal for this team will be to win a game in the tournament. Kentucky fans would love to see this basketball team make the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.
Knowing this team is veteran and built for a run in the tournament, it isn't a stretch for Kentucky fans to want to see this team make the Sweet 16. Coach Pope has the roster to do it, but hearing him speak, the goal is to make it much further than the Sweet 16.
Winning a game in the NCAA Tournament would be a successful year for Coach Pope, but Big Blue Nation will want to see a lot more than that.