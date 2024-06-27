What are the New Orleans Pelicans getting in Antonio Reeves?
One of the Kentucky Wildcats waiting to hear his name called at the NBA Draft was the team's leading scorer during the 2023-24 season, Antonio Reeves. He was just selected with the 47th pick of the second round by the Orlando Magic, but the pick was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Last season for the Wildcats, Reeves averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. He also shot 51.2% from the field and 44.7% from three. The three-point shooting percentage is the reason why Reeves was taken in the NBA Draft, but he could end up being the steal of the draft.
Reeves was one of the best players in all of the college basketball last season, as he earned All-American honors for his performance. The knock-on Reeves was his age, as he is 24 years old, which is why he wasn't taken earlier in the draft. If Reeves was 20 or 21, he would have been a lottery pick, but the NBA just doesn't love older players.
When it comes to what Reeves brings to the floor, he can do it all. When he got to Kentucky two seasons ago, Reeves was an elite shooter, but that was his entire game. Last season for Kentucky, Reeves was able to become a three-level scorer and better defender.
Reeves is a steal and will be a very solid player on a team who will be a contender this season. New Orleans is going to love what they are getting in Reeves, as he can be an elite role player for one of the best teams in the West.