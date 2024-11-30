What did we learn from Kentucky's 105-76 win over Georgia State?
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats were able to take down Georgia State 105-76 in Rupp Arena in the team's final tune-up game before a massive week with games at Clemson and against Gonzaga.
This was a weird ball game that included a scuffle, but the Wildcats were able to buckle down and separate to blow out the Panthers.
The first thing that Kentucky fans learned is the Wildcats are still able to dominate in a game where they don't shoot the three balls well. Kentucky went 7-26 from deep in this game (26.9%) but still found a way to win by a wide margin. In SEC play, there will be some games where the Wildcats don't shoot the three well, and they have to find other ways to win.
Heading into this game, Kentucky's three-point defense was great, but that was not the case against Georgia State. The Panthers went 11 of 21 from deep for a percentage of 52.4. Kentucky needs to close out more on threes, especially next week.
Lastly, we learned that this team has one another's back. Amari Williams was shoved on a dirty play from Clash Peters of Georgia State, and this team, and even Coach Pope quickly came to defend Williams. This team is a family, and that will help them fight adversity this season.
Coach Pope is coaching this team the right way, and it will pay off when the postseason comes around in a few months.