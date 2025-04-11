What is Mark Pope's plan at PG with Acaden Lewis no longer in the picture?
After the announcement that Acaden Lewis will no longer be a part of Kentucky's 2025 recruiting class, Mark Pope has a decision about what he is going to do at the point guard position.
Lewis was likely to be the backup point guard behind the Pitt transfer Jaland Lowe, and now that he is gone, Pope will have to figure out a plan. Coach Pope can go get a veteran at the point guard position in the transfer portal, but he could also use players on the roster.
Collin Chandler is a player who got a lot better as the season went on last year, and now he will be looking for a big year one to year two jump. Jasper Johnson is a combo guard who many believe will play the two at Kentucky, but he is another player who can help out at point guard.
The best-case scenario for Kentucky would be to roll with Chandler as he is a great athlete and 6'5, so he will be able to guard well against other point guards.
It will be very telling of the future plan at the point guard position once it is seen if Coach Pope reaches out to any natural point guards in the portal.
The decision the coaching staff makes will have a big effect on next season, but if they feel that Chandler is their guy, another point guard will not be necessary. The staff has a lot to figure out over the next few days.