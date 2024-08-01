What is Reed Sheppard's ceiling in the NBA for the Houston Rockets?
Former Kentucky star Reed Sheppard took the NBA Summer League by storm when he averaged 20 points and 5.3 assists per game. Sheppard was named to the All-Summer League First Team for his performance, and now the hype is building around the sharpshooter.
During the NBA Draft process and even after Sheppard was taken third overall by the Houston Rockets, there were some who didn't believe his game would transfer to the next level. In Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League, Sheppard proved that he will be able to play at the next level.
The most interesting part of Sheppard's game during Summer League was how much he was putting the ball on the ground and going to the rim. Many anticipated Sheppard being a guy who shoots threes, passes the basketball, and plays defense, but he scored a lot of points around the rim.
After his performance in Las Vegas, Sheppard proved that he is capable of winning Rookie of the Year. When it comes to the upside of his career with his basketball IQ and ability to shoot the basketball, there is a world where Sheppard made a few All-Star Games during his career.
Sheppard is going to really surprise some people as a rookie as he will play a massive role for the Rockets off the bench, but if he plays like he did in Vegas, it will be hard to keep the rookie coming off the bench.
No one was expecting Sheppard to be a star at the next level, but it looks like that will become a reality.