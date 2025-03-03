What is the outlook on Kentucky for the NCAA Tournament without Jaxson Robinson?
After Kentucky's Saturday loss to the Auburn Tigers, Mark Pope announced that the Kentucky Wildcats will be without Jaxson Robinson for the rest of the season.
Robinson is set to have surgery on his wrist on Wednesday, so Kentucky will have to find a way to win games without one of their leading scorers.
Injuries have had a big effect on the Wildcats this season as Kerr Kriisa, Lamont Butler, Andrew Carr, and Robinson all missed time. The reality for the Wildcats is they will have to find a way to win in the NCAA Tournament without Robinson and Kriisa.
This does have a serious effect on the outlook for the Wildcats in the tournament. Kentucky has a real shot to get out of the first weekend, but it is hard to see them going much deeper than this with the injuries.
If the Wildcats are going to make a run past the first weekend Koby Brea is going to have to continue to step up with Robinson out of the lineup. Amari Williams and Otega Oweh have been playing well of late but Brea's ability to shoot the ball will have a big effect on this team's postseason outlook.
Coach Pope despite all of the injuries needs to prove some NCAA Tournament success to prove to Kentucky fans that he is the man for the job. It hurts losing Robinson but this Kentucky team has dealt with adversity all season long so they will find a way to make it work.
If the shorthanded Wildcats went on a run, it would be a really good look for Coach Pope.